Woman arrested, deputies injured after two-state pursuit ends in Hamilton

A two-state police chase ended at the intersection of MLK Bouleveard and High Street in...
A two-state police chase ended at the intersection of MLK Bouleveard and High Street in Hamilton on Thursday, Sept. 21. Multiple deputies were injured, according to officials.(Photo provided)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver accused of leading police on a chase through Indiana into Butler County before it ended in a crash in Hamilton.

Mary Murray, 37, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest. She will also face charges in Indiana.

A release from the sheriff’s office said multiple deputies were injured in the chase. It ended when Murray struck two vehicles at the intersection of High Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then rammed a Butler County sheriff’s cruiser.

Sheriff Richard Jones says Murray refused to take verbal commands and had to be removed from her vehicle.

“She entered Ohio on US 27 in College Corner,” Jones said in the release. “(It) continued south through the city of Oxford and eventually into the city of Hamilton via a circuitous route with speeds in excess of 80 mph at times. Prior to entering Hamilton, Butler County Sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks.

Murray was also injured in the crash, according to Jones. She remains in the hospital.

