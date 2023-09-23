1 person flown to hospital after crash in Brown County, deputies say
Published: Sep. 23, 2023
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was flown, and a medic took another person to a nearby hospital after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Brown County early Saturday morning, according to Brown County deputies.
Deputies say the crash happened in the 21000 block of Ohio-251 around 6:30 a.m.
The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.
It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.
Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.
