Beachwood athletic director claims Brooklyn football team called play ‘Nazi’, used racial slurs on field

A football play with an antisemitic play became cause for concern at the Beachwood v. Brooklyn High School football game Friday night.((Source: Beachwood City Schools))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A football play with an anti-Semitic name became cause for concern at the Beachwood v. Brooklyn High School football game Friday night.

In a letter sent to Beachwood parents, athletic director Ryan Peters wrote about about an issue that came up at the game.

The letter states that head coach Scott Fischer told the athletic director that Brooklyn’s coaches were calling a defensive play which they named “Nazi.”

Peters says a meeting was held with Coach Fischer, the head coach from Brooklyn, their Athletic Director and game officials where Brooklyn’s head coach admitted to using the word and agreeing to change the name of the play.

It was agreed that if the play continued to be referred to using the offensive name, players would be pulled from the field, Peters wrote.

“To our knowledge, the term “Nazi” was not used during the second half. We also learned late in the game that several Brooklyn players used racial slurs multiple times during the game,” Peters writes.

The athletic director says the school is reaching out to the Brooklyn Schools administration to address the actions of their coaches and their players, as well as working closely with the Chagrin Valley Conference Commissioner to address the issue.

In a statement from the Brooklyn City Schools, the superintendent and leadership team say the school officials are looking into the matter to determine next steps.

The school system also offers apologies to the members of the Beachwood football family and school community.

“Our football coaching staff expressed their regret to the Beachwood football family immediately during the contest, and took corrective measures in the second half, in finishing the contest. While to the knowledge of the Brooklyn City Schools, this language was not directed to any single individual, the choice in using it at all, was utterly and absolutely wrong,” the statement says.

Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns and Beachwood City Council released this statement Sunday:

