‘Beeping sounds’ coming from suspicious bag prompt law enforcement response

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - A once-active scene is cleared outside a Northern Kentucky store after “beeping sounds” were heard coming from a suspicious package on Friday.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Dollar General on Verona-Mudlick Road in Verona to investigate a suspicious package.

The package in question was found near a “cluster” of bushes in front of the store, the sheriff’s office explained.

Deputies saw a black trash bag and could hear beeping sounds coming from it, the sheriff’s office said.

The area was immediately evacuated.

Supervisors at the scene on Verona-Mudlick Road called for the Cincinnati Fire Department Hazardous Devices Unit, who arrived around 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the bag actually had multiple security tags from a local store inside. The tags were not disabled and began beeping.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the all-clear was issued.

