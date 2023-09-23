Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Gorgeous weather continues!

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s not a lot to say about the weather lately with mundane conditions continuing. If only my grass wasn’t so crunchy, there would be nothing to complain about! And maybe allergies.. Tonight will be cool again with lows in the low 50s. It will be a crisp start to Sunday but warming nicely in the afternoon with a high of 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Monday appears to be dry at this time with a high of 77. Monday night football should be fine at Paycor Stadium. Next week features more quiet weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There will be a better chance for rain both Wednesday and Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umida Fozilova, 27, Bakhodir Isroilov, 27, Bakhromjon Isroilov, 22 and Mohmudov Qobil, 23, were...
4 arrested in kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel: court docs
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
School’s Facebook post ‘lacked empathy’; draws backlash
A 53-year-old man is dead in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the...
Former Brookville police chief killed in Dearborn County motorcycle crash
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Chad Doerman "confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths his sons - Clayton, 7, Hunter,...
Trial date set for Chad Doerman, father accused of killing three sons

Latest News

Sunny and quiet Sunday
logo
Pleasant Weekend Ahead
Catherine's Weather Update
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Starting fall with cooler weather