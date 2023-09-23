Gorgeous weather continues!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s not a lot to say about the weather lately with mundane conditions continuing. If only my grass wasn’t so crunchy, there would be nothing to complain about! And maybe allergies.. Tonight will be cool again with lows in the low 50s. It will be a crisp start to Sunday but warming nicely in the afternoon with a high of 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Monday appears to be dry at this time with a high of 77. Monday night football should be fine at Paycor Stadium. Next week features more quiet weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There will be a better chance for rain both Wednesday and Thursday.

