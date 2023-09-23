‘My cousin shot me and my grandparents:’ 911 calls from deadly Brown County shooting released

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Newly released 911 calls reveal vivid details of a shooting in Brown County that left the suspect’s grandfather dead and his grandmother and cousin critically injured.

Noah Clifton, 24, is accused of the triple shooting that killed his grandfather and hurt his grandmother and cousin, according to Sheriff Gordon Ellis with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

“Somebody - my cousin shot me and my grandparents,” 30-year-old Zachary Neff told the dispatcher.

“Alright,” the dispatcher responded.

“I’m shot in the face, my grandma is on the ground. I don’t know if she’s responsive or not,” Zachary goes on to say.

“Alright, sir, we’re going to get some help your way - who is it that did this,” the dispatcher asked.

“He is my cousin, but he is schizophrenic. I don’t know where he got a gun. He’s still at the address with his weapon, with the handgun,” Zachary said.

Clifton was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after law enforcement responded to a report of an active shooter at a home on Wahlsburg East Road, across the road from West Fork Cemetery, in Georgetown.

A Georgetown police officer arrested Clifton after seeing him standing next to a running vehicle while a gun lay nearby on the ground, according to the sheriff.

Once a Brown County deputy arrived, the officer and deputy then went into the home.

That’s where they found Ralph Neff Sr., 81, dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the sheriff’s office said.

Margaret Neff, 76, and another relative, Zachary, were also found with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said in a news release. Both were flown in Air Care medical helicopters to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Clifton was interviewed by a detective at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old said, according to the records, he fantasized about killing his grandparents for several weeks while he played Xbox.

Clifton “stated that there was a character in Fortnight that was dressed like an old lady, and he was killing her in the game,” the court documents read.

Court documents state that Cliton denied shooting anyone but did admit that he recently bought ammunition and two magazines.

Clifton’s grandmother asked him “why?” when he walked into the home, the documents state. His response to her, “Because I can,” the court records read.

He is being held at the Brown County Detention Center after appearing in Brown County Municipal Court on Thursday.

Clifton is charged with one count of murder for the death of his grandfather, Ralph Neff Sr., court records show.

He is also facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault for shooting his grandmother, Margaret Neff, and his cousin, Zachary, the documents read.

Clifton’s bond was set at $1 million during his arraignment Thursday, where he appeared during a video conference.

