NKY community rallies together after football player hospitalized

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A freshman football player in Northern Kentucky is on the road to recovery after he was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday.

Collin Saner, a player on the Campbell County High School freshman football team, is still at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and has had at least one surgery, according to family friend Christi Wagner.

“Collin, last night, called his team. He was able to Facetime them and wish them good luck before their game last night,” said Wagner.

Saner is No. 19 on the freshman team.

He would not have played during Friday’s varsity game, but still, he was on the mind of Wagner and others in the stands Friday.

Saner was waiting for the bus early Wednesday when Wagner said he was hit by a vehicle.

His recovery could take a year, the family friend said.

“His left arm is their bigger concern,” Wagner explained. “It pulled all the skin off of his arm, so he’s looking at having to have skin grafts done.”

While he is still at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with his parents, donations to help the Saner family have already begun flooding in from Campbell County and beyond.

“Collin’s parents are just completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, not just from our school, but a lot of the Northern Kentucky high school football teams have even contributed,” said Wagner. “They’re trying to send in gift cards. They’re sending in Venmo’s so they can help feed the kids who are at home while mom and dad are in the hospital with their little brother.”

As Saner continues on the road to recovery, Wagner said the entire community is ready and willing to help the family.

“Campbell County, we take care of our own,” Wagner stated. “If someone is injured, we rally together.”

The Central Campbell Firefighters Local 40-60 created a fundraising account to help the Saner family. Monetary donations can be made at any WesBanco Bank branch location.

