Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Pleasant Weekend Ahead

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday morning, it will be a cool and crisp start to the day with temperatures in the mid 50s for the first day of fall. It will remain dry for the weekend with highs near 80. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s.

We don’t see any major changes to the forecast until the middle of the week when rain chances arrive. As of right now, we are on track for the 4th driest September on record with 0.35″ of rain so far at CVG. However, if we get rain Wednesday and Thursday that will change.

It is best to refrain from doing any outdoor burns until we get more wet weather in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umida Fozilova, 27, Bakhodir Isroilov, 27, Bakhromjon Isroilov, 22 and Mohmudov Qobil, 23, were...
4 arrested in kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel: court docs
A 53-year-old man is dead in a motorcycle crash in southeastern Indiana, according to the...
Former Brookville police chief killed in Dearborn County motorcycle crash
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
School’s Facebook post ‘lacked empathy’; draws backlash
Chad Doerman "confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths his sons - Clayton, 7, Hunter,...
Trial date set for Chad Doerman, father accused of killing three sons

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Starting fall with cooler weather
Dry and pleasant this weekend
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Pleasant weather this weekend
Pleasant weather this weekend