Starting fall with cooler weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The high today on this final day of summer was 85. That’s the warmest day we’ve had since the 6th of this month. It will be a cool and crisp start to the day with temperatures in the mid 50s Saturday morning for the first day of fall. The Autumnal Equinox will happen at 2:50am. It will remain dry for the weekend with highs near 80. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s.

We don’t see any major changes to the forecast until the middle of the week when rain chances arrive. As of right now, we are on track for the 4th driest September on record with 0.35″ of rain so far at CVG. However, if we get rain Wednesday and Thursday that will change.

It is best to refrain from doing any outdoor burns until we get more wet weather in the area.

