Longtime shelter director embarks on new path to lead humane association

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime shelter director could be thinking about retirement; Instead, she’s embarking on the next chapter of her career.

Ohio Peace Officer Training is not a simple or easy program to complete.

Many candidates working to finish the course are just beginning their careers, but that is not the case for Joanne Hurley.

Hurley is moving from director of the Humane Association of Warren County to chief humane officer.

It is a big career change for Hurley, who said it was met with an interesting reaction from her family.

“They think I’m crazy most of the time, of course,” said Hurley. “At my age, it’s a little bit of a career change, but it’s one that I’m welcoming. I’m excited to serve my community. I’m excited to get out there. I can’t wait.”

In her years with the humane association, Hurley has seen countless cases of neglect and abuse, but now they’ll be able to do something about those crimes.

“Before, we’d get the calls, but unfortunately, we had no law enforcement powers and legally could not pursue it or investigate it,” explained Hurley. “This will change that. This will allow us to begin these investigations.”

Hurley says part of her new job will also be community outreach.

“We’re not out there to just write tickets and citations and take people to court,” said Hurley. “We’re also out there to help our community. So, if it’s an education issue, we’re there to do that.”

Hurley said she should be ready to roll by the start of 2024.

She is currently doing some extra training with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

