30th anniversary of National Public Lands Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s largest single day of volunteering for parks and public lands celebrated its 30 anniversary Saturday.

National Public Lands Day brought out 70,000 volunteers at federal sites as well as state and local parks.

On the day of this annual event, entry fees were waived for national parks and other federal public lands including national monuments, forests, recreation areas, seashores, wildlife refuges, historical sites, battlefields and grasslands.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak breaks down what the day is all about.

