Air Care called to scene at overnight crash in Sharonville, dispatch says
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Air Care was called to the scene of a possible multi-vehicle crash involving a semi in Sharonville Sunday morning, according to Hamilton County Police dispatch.
Dispatchers say the crash occurred on Interstate 75 near Exit 16 around 4:15 a.m.
The crash involved a semi, a sedan, and possibly a third vehicle.
It is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.
Police are still working to gather more information about the crash.
