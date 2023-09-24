Archdiocese of Cincinnati hosts annual Blue Mass Celebration honoring first responders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Archdiocese of Cincinnati hosted the annual Blue Mass Celebration to honor all first responders Sunday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains.

The mass, celebrated in churches nationwide, honors local police officers, healthcare workers, firefighters, and EMTs. People of all faiths were invited.

“They are the people who are on the front lines, especially when there are events happening within our city or within our county, and as a result, we want to thank you for your service and for their willingness to put their lives on the line for us,” Father Steve Angi said.

Police cruisers and firetrucks lined up outside of the cathedral, where the blessing of the vehicles took place.

Father Angi says the Blue Mass is about showing appreciation for the men and women who serve the community.

“Allowing them to know how thankful we are to them and also how important they are to each and every one of us because when we call them, they are there,” Father Angi said.

First responders will also be honored and celebrated on Oct. 28 during National First Responders Day.

