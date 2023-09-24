Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Dry Weather Continues

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a crisp start to Sunday but warming nicely in the afternoon with a high of 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Monday appears to be dry at this time with a high of 77. Monday night football should be fine at Paycor Stadium. Next week features more quiet weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There will be a better chance for rain both Wednesday and Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
School’s Facebook post ‘lacked empathy’; draws backlash
Brown County deputies were at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Brown County, deputies say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Around 5:30 p.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Dollar...
‘Beeping sounds’ coming from suspicious bag prompt law enforcement response
Collin Saner, No. 19 for the Campbell County High School freshman football team, is still at...
NKY community rallies together after football player hospitalized

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Pleasant and dry weather continues
Pleasant weather continues
Sunny and quiet Sunday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Gorgeous weather continues!