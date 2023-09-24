One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a motorcycle crash occurred in Boone County Sunday afternoon, according to Boone County dispatch.

The dispatcher says the crash occurred in the 1200 block of Beaver Road around 2 p.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if this was a single-vehicle accident.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

