Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Victim suffers possible life-threatening injuries after shooting in Bond Hill, police say

Police were at the scene of a shooting in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon.
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to Paddock Road and Laidlaw Avenue around noon.

Police say the victim is in his 20s and was taken to UC Medical Center. The victim is in serious condition with potentially life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Officers have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
School’s Facebook post ‘lacked empathy’; draws backlash
Brown County deputies were at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Brown County, deputies say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road,...
Pedestrian fatally struck in West Price Hill hit-and-run, police say
Around 5:30 p.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Dollar...
‘Beeping sounds’ coming from suspicious bag prompt law enforcement response

Latest News

Officers were at the scene of a possible multi-vehicle crash in Sharonville early Sunday morning.
Air Care called to scene at overnight crash in Sharonville, dispatch says
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati hosted its annual blessing and mass for first responders Sunday...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati hosts annual Blue Mass Celebration honoring first responders
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road,...
Pedestrian fatally struck in West Price Hill hit-and-run, police say
Morgan Owens shares fall must-have beauty products
Morgan Owens shares fall must-have beauty products