Victim suffers possible life-threatening injuries after shooting in Bond Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to Paddock Road and Laidlaw Avenue around noon.

Police say the victim is in his 20s and was taken to UC Medical Center. The victim is in serious condition with potentially life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Officers have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

