1 person dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting took place at a home in Winton Terrace Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 12:45 p.m. to Craft Street and Winneste Avenue.

It is unclear why the shooting occurred.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

