1 person dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting took place at a home in Winton Terrace Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 12:45 p.m. to Craft Street and Winneste Avenue.

It is unclear why the shooting occurred.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

