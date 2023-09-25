1 person dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting took place at a home in Winton Terrace Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they were called around 12:45 p.m. to Craft Street and Winneste Avenue.
It is unclear why the shooting occurred.
Police have not stated if they have a suspect.
Officers are still investigating.
