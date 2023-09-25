Contests
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Hills, police say

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting took place at a home in Winton Hills Monday afternoon, according to Lt. Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cunningham says officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to a courtyard on Craft Street for the report of shots fired.

Once police arrived, they found a man dead, Cunningham said.

It is unclear why the shooting occurred.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

