Another dry day before much needed rain arrives

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be a great night in the Queen City and wonderful weather for the football game at Paycor Stadium. Temperatures will be in the 70s for tailgating and falling into the mid 60s by halftime.

It will be dry and nice this evening. Low 59.

Tomorrow will be quite nice with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 82.

It will be cooler Wednesday with a chance for much needed rain. So far this month we have measured less than half an inch of rain at CVG. Showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Some spots could measure as much as one inch of rain.

There will be a few lingering showers Friday with dry weather returning Saturday. The weekend appears to be dry and very nice with highs in the low 80s.

