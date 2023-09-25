Brown County shooting victim released from hospital, another remains in critical condition

Video from previous story above

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The cousin of a man who is accused of a triple shooting in Brown County has been released from the hospital.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis says Zachary Neff was treated for a gunshot wound at UC Medical Center.

Margaret Neff, the suspect’s grandmother, is still in the hospital in critical condition, according to Sheriff Ellis.

The suspect’s grandfather, Ralph Neff Sr., was killed.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. at a home on Wahlsburg East Road in Brown County.

Sheriff Ellis says Noah Clifton entered a room and shot all three with a .380 caliber handgun.

Recently released calls reveal vivid details of the shooting.

“Somebody - my cousin shot me and my grandparents,” 30-year-old Zachary Neff told the dispatcher.

“Alright,” the dispatcher responded.

“I’m shot in the face, my grandma is on the ground. I don’t know if she’s responsive or not,” Zachary goes on to say.

“Alright, sir, we’re going to get some help your way - who is it that did this,” the dispatcher asked.

“He is my cousin, but he is schizophrenic. I don’t know where he got a gun. He’s still at the address with his weapon, with the handgun,” Zachary said.

Clifton was taken into custody after law enforcement responded to a report of an active shooter at the home.

A Georgetown police officer arrested Clifton after seeing him standing next to a running vehicle while a gun lay nearby on the ground, according to the sheriff.

“He’s sitting outside. He has my phone, my grandparents’ phone. I don’t know if anybody is killed dead. I sprinted next door and grabbed a phone,” Zachary told dispatchers.

Clifton was interviewed by a detective at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old said, according to the records, he fantasized about killing his grandparents for several weeks while he played Xbox.

Clifton “stated that there was a character in Fortnight that was dressed like an old lady, and he was killing her in the game,” the court documents read.

The documents state that Clifton denied shooting anyone but did admit that he recently bought ammunition and two magazines.

Clifton’s grandmother asked him “why?” when he walked into the home, the documents state. His response to her, “Because I can,” the court records read.

Clifton is charged with one count of murder for the death of his grandfather, court records show.

He is also facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault for shooting his grandmother and his cousin, the documents read.

Clifton is being held at the Brown County Detention Center Clifton on a $1 million bond.

