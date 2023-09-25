Contests
Burrow still questionable for Monday Night Football

It’s still questionable whether Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take the field...
It’s still questionable whether Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take the field against the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s still questionable whether Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take the field against the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football.

The decision could be announced at any time now, though it could come closer to the game time.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow said late last week his calf was feeling better and was preparing to play on Monday, but the team would make the decision.

He injured his calf on July 27, early in the preseason, and aggravated it last week in a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Just feeling better, not as sore,” Burrow said Thursday. “Time heals, so we’ll see. That may not be my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’ll be prepared, too. That may not be my decision to make.”

One thing that definitely will happen during Monday Night Football is the Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor Class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be at halftime.

The new members are quarterback Boomer Esiason, who was with the team from 1984-1992 and in 1997, and wide receiver Chad Johnson, 2001-2010).

Esiason is regarded as one of the greatest locker-room leaders in Bengals history.

During Johnson’s 10 seasons in Cincinnati, he became the franchise’s all-time leading receiver with 10,783 yards, the third most in the NFL during that stretch.

They will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

