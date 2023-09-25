Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘Cash buyers’ running rampant over Cincinnati home market

Home buyers are finding their dreams of owning a house becoming harder to come by, thanks to...
Home buyers are finding their dreams of owning a house becoming harder to come by, thanks to the flood of cash buyers and investors.
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Home buyers are finding their dreams of owning a house becoming harder to come by, thanks to the flood of cash buyers and investors in the Cincinnati market.

Tri-State home buyer Erin Jameson has put in offers 13 times. She was beaten every time by a cash buyer who purchased the home when it immediately went to market.

“A lot of times, I didn’t even have the chance to bid on a house,” Jameson said. “I would go ... on the day of an open house and they would already have a cash buyer. So it’s really hard to compete with that.”

Helena Cameron, Vice President of Sales with Sibcy Cline, said homeowners are competing with outside investors who are buying homes to use as rentals. Last year, 19 percent of the homes in Cincinnati were bought by all-cash buyers. Cameron said that percentage matches the number of homes bought in the area by outside investors.

It’s a competition prospective home buyers can’t win.

“I think for the average person, especially with a median income in Ohio, it’s not possible,” Cameron said.

Property investing has become more popular in recent years, according to Deborah Collins of the Real Estate Investors Association of Greater Cincinnati.

Collins said investors can benefit communities, as long as they follow regulations.

“My company purchased a property that had been vacant for 10 years,” Collins said. “It had been broken into a number of times, was run down and not well kept. The neighborhood was grateful when we were able to get that rehabbed and sold toa nice family, providing property taxes to the county again.”

This hasn’t benefited Jameson, who has put a hold on her plans to buy a house out of frustration.

Nationally, the number of homes bought by investors has fallen slightly, but it remains higher than during the pandemic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road,...
Pedestrian fatally struck in West Price Hill hit-and-run, police say
One person was airlifted after a motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says.
One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

Troy Woodson, 27, was arrested in connection with making terroristic threats outside of a...
Man arrested in connection with making threats outside of Fairfield Township Police station, report reads
Man arrested in connection with making threats outside of Fairfield Township Police station,...
Man arrested in connection with making threats outside of Fairfield Township Police station, report reads
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say