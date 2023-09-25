Contests
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1K tip at Holy Grail ahead of Bengals’ Monday Night Football Game

Chad Johnson gives a $1,000 tip while dining at Holy Grail.
Chad Johnson gives a $1,000 tip while dining at Holy Grail.(WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has done it again.

Johnson left a $1,000 tip on a $416.04 bill for a Holy Grail restaurant worker Sunday night.

On the receipt, he wrote, “I’m the best Fifa player in the world.”

Johnson continues to write the caption “Proverbs: 11:25.” According to the Bible, Proverbs 11:25 reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

This is not the first time the former Bengal has been this generous.

He left a $1,000 tip on a $78.09 bill in January, right before the Bengals played against the Ravens during the NFL Wildcard round.

In August of 2022, Johnson left a $1,000 tip to a North Carolina restaurant worker.

The number 1,000 and Johnson go hand in hand.

During his 10 years in Cincinnati, the two-time All-Pro put up more than 1,000 receiving yards seven times.

