Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1K tip at Holy Grail ahead of Bengals’ Monday Night Football Game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has done it again.
Johnson left a $1,000 tip on a $416.04 bill for a Holy Grail restaurant worker Sunday night.
On the receipt, he wrote, “I’m the best Fifa player in the world.”
Johnson continues to write the caption “Proverbs: 11:25.” According to the Bible, Proverbs 11:25 reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”
This is not the first time the former Bengal has been this generous.
He left a $1,000 tip on a $78.09 bill in January, right before the Bengals played against the Ravens during the NFL Wildcard round.
In August of 2022, Johnson left a $1,000 tip to a North Carolina restaurant worker.
The number 1,000 and Johnson go hand in hand.
During his 10 years in Cincinnati, the two-time All-Pro put up more than 1,000 receiving yards seven times.
