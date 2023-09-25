Contests
Coroner ID’s pedestrian killed in West Price Hill hit-and-run

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Video from previous story above

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has identified a 33-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

Kymberly Maclary was struck at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road in West Price Hill around 9:40 p.m.

The 33-year-old tried to cross Glenway Avenue in a marked crosswalk against the light when she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling north through a green light, a news release from Cincinnati Police said

Police say the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to UC Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

The woman was walking two dogs who were killed when she was struck.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is handling this ongoing investigation.

