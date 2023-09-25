Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Dad arrested after non-verbal autistic son found naked, alone: Police report

The judge released 40-year-old Ganga Gurung on his own recognizance but ordered him to return...
The judge released 40-year-old Ganga Gurung on his own recognizance but ordered him to return to court for all future legal proceedings.(MGN)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Springfield Township dad was arrested after his non-verbal autistic son was found wandering around the neighborhood alone, according to the police report.

Ganga Gurung, 40, appeared in court Monday on an endangering children charge.

On Sunday, the Springfield Township Police Department’s report said officers were called to Meadowind Court.

911 calls and the police report say neighbors found the 9-year-old child naked and alone for 45 minutes in a resident’s backyard. The child was trying to get into the homeowner’s pool, the police report explains.

Officers arrived and took the child back to his home.

Police said the home’s garage door was open, and the door was unlocked while Gurung was asleep upstairs.

In court, Gurung dropped his head and covered his face with his hands.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and pointed out the boy had returned home safely.

Prosecutors were quick to interject.

“The fact that the child wasn’t harmed is by luck,” prosecutors said in court.

The judge released Gurung on his own recognizance but ordered him to return to court for all future legal proceedings.

Investigators said they contacted 241-KIDS to report the incident and were told there is an open case from a previous concern.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road,...
Pedestrian fatally struck in West Price Hill hit-and-run, police say
One person was airlifted after a motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says.
One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and murder suspect Jordan Spain (right).
Suspect in teen’s 2018 fatal shooting pleads guilty, prosecutor says
Suspect in teen’s 2018 fatal shooting pleads guilty, prosecutor says
Suspect in teen’s 2018 fatal shooting pleads guilty, prosecutor says
Local UAW workers join national strike at General Motors plant
Local UAW workers join national strike at General Motors plant