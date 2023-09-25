Dad arrested after non-verbal autistic son found naked, alone: Police report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Springfield Township dad was arrested after his non-verbal autistic son was found wandering around the neighborhood alone, according to the police report.

Ganga Gurung, 40, appeared in court Monday on an endangering children charge.

On Sunday, the Springfield Township Police Department’s report said officers were called to Meadowind Court.

911 calls and the police report say neighbors found the 9-year-old child naked and alone for 45 minutes in a resident’s backyard. The child was trying to get into the homeowner’s pool, the police report explains.

Officers arrived and took the child back to his home.

Police said the home’s garage door was open, and the door was unlocked while Gurung was asleep upstairs.

In court, Gurung dropped his head and covered his face with his hands.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and pointed out the boy had returned home safely.

Prosecutors were quick to interject.

“The fact that the child wasn’t harmed is by luck,” prosecutors said in court.

The judge released Gurung on his own recognizance but ordered him to return to court for all future legal proceedings.

Investigators said they contacted 241-KIDS to report the incident and were told there is an open case from a previous concern.

