Have you seen him? 65-year-old Colerain Twp man with dementia goes missing
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A statewide missing adult alert is in effect for a 65-year-old Colerain Township man who suffers from dementia and walks with a cane.
Robbie Childress went missing from his residence on Rinda Lane early Monday, according to Colerain Township police. He was last seen around 9:47 a.m.
He is described as 5′11″ and 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call 911.
