Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Joe Burrow officially active for Monday Night Football vs Rams

Joe Burrow first suffered the injury on July 27 during practice.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play and is expected to start against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals released the list of inactive players ahead of the game and Burrow was not on the list.

Cincinnati’s franchise star won’t be 100%, but he still plans to play through the lingering calf injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burrow first suffered the injury on July 27 during practice. In the Bengals’ Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, he aggravated it.

Burrow has maintained his intent was to play against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Here’s what he said on Thursday:

“Just feeling better, not as sore. Time heals, so we’ll see. That may not be my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’ll be prepared, too. That may not be my decision to make.”

The Bengals and Rams kick off from Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road,...
Pedestrian fatally struck in West Price Hill hit-and-run, police say
One person was airlifted after a motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says.
One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

Chad Johnson gives a $1,000 tip while dining at Holy Grail.
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1K tip at Holy Grail ahead of Bengals’ Monday Night Football Game
TJ Friedl.
How Cincinnati Reds can still make playoffs with 5 games left despite gut-punch homestand
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to a Week 2 NFL football game...
Burrow pushing to play when Bengals take the field for Monday Night Football
Joe Burrow first suffered the injury on July 27 during practice.
Joe Burrow expected to start vs Rams, per report