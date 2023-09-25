Joe Burrow officially active for Monday Night Football vs Rams

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play and is expected to start against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals released the list of inactive players ahead of the game and Burrow was not on the list.

Cincinnati’s franchise star won’t be 100%, but he still plans to play through the lingering calf injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burrow first suffered the injury on July 27 during practice. In the Bengals’ Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, he aggravated it.

Burrow has maintained his intent was to play against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Here’s what he said on Thursday:

“Just feeling better, not as sore. Time heals, so we’ll see. That may not be my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’ll be prepared, too. That may not be my decision to make.”

The Bengals and Rams kick off from Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

