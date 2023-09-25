Man arrested in connection with making threats outside of Fairfield Township Police station, report reads

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was arrested Sunday and charged in connection with making terroristic threats while in the Fairfield Township Police Department’s Parking lot, according to a police report.

The report says Troy Woodson, 27, is charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and three counts of aggravated menacing.

On Sunday, around 4:10 p.m., two police officers were conducting vehicle and equipment inspections in the parking lot.

During the inspection, one officer stated Woodson approached the fence line, which secures the parking lot and started yelling insults into a shelter house at Shafer’s Run Community Park where a birthday party was happening, the report reads.

Police say the party was filled with adults and children.

One officer, who was parking his car, said he heard Woodson say the word “kill,” which prompted that officer to get out of his vehicle and assess Woodson.

Woodson then walked as close as he could toward the officers and stated he wanted to blow the place up, the report says.

The report says Woodson was then arrested, but after the arrest, Woodson immediately started apologizing for the threats.

He then told police that he has anger issues, the report reads.

Woodson is held at the Butler County Jail.

