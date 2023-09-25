Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man arrested in connection with making threats outside of Fairfield Township Police station, report reads

Troy Woodson, 27, was arrested in connection with making terroristic threats outside of a...
Troy Woodson, 27, was arrested in connection with making terroristic threats outside of a Fairfield Township police station Sunday, the police report says.(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was arrested Sunday and charged in connection with making terroristic threats while in the Fairfield Township Police Department’s Parking lot, according to a police report.

The report says Troy Woodson, 27, is charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and three counts of aggravated menacing.

On Sunday, around 4:10 p.m., two police officers were conducting vehicle and equipment inspections in the parking lot.

During the inspection, one officer stated Woodson approached the fence line, which secures the parking lot and started yelling insults into a shelter house at Shafer’s Run Community Park where a birthday party was happening, the report reads.

Police say the party was filled with adults and children.

One officer, who was parking his car, said he heard Woodson say the word “kill,” which prompted that officer to get out of his vehicle and assess Woodson.

Woodson then walked as close as he could toward the officers and stated he wanted to blow the place up, the report says.

The report says Woodson was then arrested, but after the arrest, Woodson immediately started apologizing for the threats.

He then told police that he has anger issues, the report reads.

Woodson is held at the Butler County Jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road,...
Pedestrian fatally struck in West Price Hill hit-and-run, police say
One person was airlifted after a motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says.
One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. at a home on Wahlsburg East Road in Brown...
Brown County shooting victim released from hospital, another remains in critical condition
Brown County shooting victim released from hospital, another remains in critical condition
Brown County shooting victim released from hospital, another remains in critical condition
A teenager is charged in connection with four bomb threats that occurred on the Roebling...
Police: 14-year-old arrested in connection with bomb threats against the Roebling Bridge
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say