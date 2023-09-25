‘No rhyme, no reason:’ Double shooting in Bond Hill under investigation, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say that two people were shot and one is critically injured after a shooting that took place in Bond Hill Sunday night.

Lt. Timothy Lanter said that the Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the 3500 block of Harvey Avenue around 8 p.m. for a medical call at an apartment complex.

Once crews arrived at the scene they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from one grazed bullet wound, Lt. Lanter said.

A 19-year-old man was shot once and is in critical condition at UC Hospital, according to police.

Lt. Lanter said he believes the shooting either occurred on the second story of the building or in the courtyard.

Police do not know the relationship between the male and female victim.

According to police, this is the second shooting on Sunday in the same district.

Police have not confirmed exactly where the shooting happened.

Lt. Lanier said there was no rhyme or reason as to why.

This is an ongoing investigation.

