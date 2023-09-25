Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘No rhyme, no reason:’ Double shooting in Bond Hill under investigation, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside an apartment complex in Bond Hill...
Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside an apartment complex in Bond Hill Sunday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say that two people were shot and one is critically injured after a shooting that took place in Bond Hill Sunday night.

Lt. Timothy Lanter said that the Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the 3500 block of Harvey Avenue around 8 p.m. for a medical call at an apartment complex.

Once crews arrived at the scene they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from one grazed bullet wound, Lt. Lanter said.

A 19-year-old man was shot once and is in critical condition at UC Hospital, according to police.

Lt. Lanter said he believes the shooting either occurred on the second story of the building or in the courtyard.

Police do not know the relationship between the male and female victim.

According to police, this is the second shooting on Sunday in the same district.

Police have not confirmed exactly where the shooting happened.

Lt. Lanier said there was no rhyme or reason as to why.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this story as details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
School’s Facebook post ‘lacked empathy’; draws backlash
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple's home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
Man hired to renovate Ohio couple’s home locked owners out, moved himself in, police say
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road,...
Pedestrian fatally struck in West Price Hill hit-and-run, police say
Brown County deputies were at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Brown County, deputies say
Around 5:30 p.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Dollar...
‘Beeping sounds’ coming from suspicious bag prompt law enforcement response

Latest News

The ION Center is working to with Covington businesses and individuals to help prevent...
ION Center making Covington ‘Green Dot City’ to prevent violence
The shooting happened in Westwood Sunday afternoon, according to police.
One man shot in Westwood, police searching for suspect
One person was airlifted after a motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says.
One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Boone County, dispatcher says
Officers were at the scene of a possible multi-vehicle crash in Sharonville early Sunday morning.
Air Care called to scene at overnight crash in Sharonville, dispatch says