Ohio attorney general sues Hamilton County contractor, court documents read

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a home improvement contractor in Hamilton County in connection with scamming consumers out of $35,550, according to court documents filed in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Court documents say Yost is suing Brian Hamilton, who worked under the name Hamilton Construction and is accused of scamming customers between July 2022 and June 2023.

Hamilton used several referral websites to get contracting jobs in the county and is accused of taking money from customers but not completing any work within the eight weeks required by state law, the lawsuit reads.

The attorney general says the little work that Hamilton did was poorly done.

Yost adds that Hamilton did not give them refunds, notify customers about delays, or offer alternatives.

The attorney general is asking:

A declaratory judgment establishes the rights and obligations of the parties involved.

  • A permanent injunction to prevent Hamilton from continuing his alleged deceptive practices.
  • Compensation for consumer damages.
  • Civil penalties to deter future violations and uphold the integrity of consumer protection laws.

Below is the full court filing:

