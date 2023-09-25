One man shot in Westwood, police searching for suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Westwood, according to dispatch.

A dispatcher said that Cincinnati Police responded to the 3300 block of Wunder Avenue for police activity.

Police the victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in custody.

FOX19 is still working to learn more and will update when new information is available.

