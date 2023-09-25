Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night, according to a letter from the principal to families.

Steven Stephens of Anderson Township was scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Monday in Hamilton County Municipal Court on charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

He refused to leave school property on Forest Road while intoxicated and then pulled away from the school resource officer as he was being arrested and had to be taken to the ground to be secured in handcuffs, criminal complaints show.

In his letter to parents, Principal Kyle Fender said the parent of a guest at the dance was arrested after becoming unruly with a police officer near the pick-up line and in the presence of students waiting to be picked up.

No students or staff members were involved and the situation was resolved by a school resource officer, he added.

“The interaction between (the parent arrested) and the officer took place at the entrance and continued into the parent loop area,” the district’s letter states. “As you know, our SROs are members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and we will cooperate with their office as they continue their investigation. Due to the nature of the incident, we are limited in how much information we can share.

“The top priority at Anderson High School is to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone. I want to thank our SROs and HCSO for working with us in our efforts to ensure the safety of students and staff at Anderson High School.”

