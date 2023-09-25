Contests
Report: Burrow ‘campaigning’ to play Monday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to a Week 2 NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer)(Sam Greene//Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Things could be looking up for Joe Burrow to take the field against the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football.

Dianna Russini with The Athletic says she has been told “there’s optimism he will play and his status for tonight is trending in the right direction, per sources.”

Russini reports that Burrow is “campaigning with the coaches and trainers to play, however, his status is uncertain.”

Last week Zac Taylor said Burrow’s status was “day to day” and that it would be a game-day decision.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow said late last week his calf was feeling better and was preparing to play on Monday, but the team would make the decision.

He injured his calf on July 27, early in the preseason, and aggravated it last week in a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Just feeling better, not as sore,” Burrow said Thursday. “Time heals, so we’ll see. That may not be my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’ll be prepared, too. That may not be my decision to make.”

One thing that definitely will happen during Monday Night Football is the Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor Class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be at halftime.

The new members are quarterback Boomer Esiason, who was with the team from 1984-1992 and in 1997, and wide receiver Chad Johnson, 2001-2010).

They will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Esiason is regarded as one of the greatest locker-room leaders in Bengals history.

During Johnson’s 10 seasons in Cincinnati, he became the franchise’s all-time leading receiver with 10,783 yards, the third most in the NFL during that stretch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

