There is a chance of rain!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start to the day, Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun. Daytime highs will be seasonal reaching the upper 70s. Monday night football should be fine at Paycor Stadium with temperatures at the start of the game in the low 70s and dropping to the middle 60s by the time fans are on the way home.

Next week starts with more quiet weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There will be a better chance for rain both Wednesday and Thursday but unfortunately the rain totals will not be enough to quench the thirst of your lawn or garden but most of us should at least receive a “dust settler”.

After Wednesday, Thursday and in a few spots Friday, the weather will remain dry with only a small chance of rain for the first week of October.

In fact the medium-range models that go out 10 days have most locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area receiving very little rainfall for the remainder of the month. Locations that get rain will measure only a couple hundredths if an inch at most. The only exceptions would be spot that have a thunderstorm pass over.

This may go down as one of the driest Septembers in Cincinnati history. Through Sunday only 0.35″ of rain has fallen at CVG. If no more falls this will be the 4th driest September of record. But some models are saying a wet few days are ahead.

