Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

1 dead after boat pulled into dam’s spillway, authorities say

A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway....
A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway. (Fort Loudoun Dam on the Tennessee River Tennessee Valley Authority/Twitter)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person died after their boat was pulled into a dam’s spillway in Tennessee, according to authorities.

WVLT reports the accident took place on Fort Loudoun Lake.

On Tuesday, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said two men were aboard the boat, most likely fishing.

While on the lake, the boat was pulled into the spillway of Fort Loudoun Dam where it capsized.

Both men fell into the water. One of the men was rescued by an angler on another boat while the other was recovered dead at the dam.

The surviving man was taken to the hospital.

Officials recovered the boat for further analysis.

WVLT reports the man’s death marks the 24th boating death in the state this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Hills, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
St. Bernard police and first responders arrive at a home to aid an 82-year-old woman after she...
Video shows police responding after 82-year-old woman shot on I-74
FILE - Retiree Donna Weiner shows some of the daily prescription medications that she needs and...
Drug companies urging FDA to block Florida prescription imports