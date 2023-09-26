All lanes of I-75 south in Grant County closed due to crash
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of southbound I-75 in Grant County south of the Crittenden exit are closed due to a crash.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say they have been told by dispatch that the interstate may re-open around 3:45 p.m.
The timing depends on the law enforcement crash investigation.
The detour is the Crittenden exit to U.S. 25 southbound toward Dry Ridge.
