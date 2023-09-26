All lanes of I-75 south in Grant County closed due to crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of southbound I-75 in Grant County south of the Crittenden exit are closed due to a crash.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say they have been told by dispatch that the interstate may re-open around 3:45 p.m.

The timing depends on the law enforcement crash investigation.

The detour is the Crittenden exit to U.S. 25 southbound toward Dry Ridge.

