Bengals vs. Rams on Monday Night Football: Updates

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap during warm ups before the NFL game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap during warm ups before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s a primetime matchup under the Paycor lights on Monday night as the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) take on the Los Angeles Rams (1-1).

1st Quarter

The opening quarter comes to an end with the Bengals driving down the field as they trial 3-0.

The Rams strike first and take an early 3-0 lead over the Bengals.

LA had a short field to work with following the 56-yard missed field goal attempt from Evan McPherson.

The Rams were inside the Bengals’ 10-yard line but could not overcome DJ Reader’s sack on first down and had to settle for a field goal.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals came out firing on the first drive of the game.

Burrow, who is playing through a calf injury, was 3/6 passing for 27 yards on the game’s first drive. Two of his three passes went to Tyler Boyd.

The drive stalled and Cincinnati attempted a 56-yard field goal, but Evan McPherson’s kick went wide left.

Pregame

Around 6 p.m., Bengals fans got the news they had been hoping for when it was announced that star quarterback Joe Burrow is starting the Week 3 game.

A special ceremony is happening at halftime as Bengals’ legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson become the newest inductees into the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Check back throughout Monday’s game for reactions and replays of the biggest moments.

