Bengals vs. Rams on Monday Night Football: Updates

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s a primetime matchup under the Paycor lights on Monday night as the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) take on the Los Angeles Rams (1-1).

1st Quarter

The opening quarter comes to an end with the Bengals driving down the field as they trial 3-0.

The Rams strike first and take an early 3-0 lead over the Bengals.

LA had a short field to work with following the 56-yard missed field goal attempt from Evan McPherson.

The Rams were inside the Bengals’ 10-yard line but could not overcome DJ Reader’s sack on first down and had to settle for a field goal.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals came out firing on the first drive of the game.

Burrow, who is playing through a calf injury, was 3/6 passing for 27 yards on the game’s first drive. Two of his three passes went to Tyler Boyd.

The drive stalled and Cincinnati attempted a 56-yard field goal, but Evan McPherson’s kick went wide left.

Pregame

Around 6 p.m., Bengals fans got the news they had been hoping for when it was announced that star quarterback Joe Burrow is starting the Week 3 game.

A special ceremony is happening at halftime as Bengals’ legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson become the newest inductees into the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

