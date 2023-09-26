Contests
Bodycam video shows suspects questioned over shooting outside of Joe Mixon’s home

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released body camera footage shows officers responding to a traffic stop following a shooting that took place outside of Joe Mixon’s home in Anderson Township in early March.

The video shows Hamilton County deputies pulling over a black Honda Accord near Joe Mixon’s home on Ayers Road.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, Shalonda Mixon, Joe Mixon’s sister, was driving the car with her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, who was in the passenger seat.

During the traffic stop, the video shows deputies opening the trunk of the car and unzipping a bag with a gun inside. The gun used in the shooting that night was found in the trunk of the Accord, the prosecutor’s office said in March.

The bodycam video also shows Shalonda and Brewer being questioned and detained in connection with the incident on March 6 that left one juvenile injured.

That night, deputies responded to a 911 call from a man inside Mixon’s home around 8:30 p.m.

The man who called 911 told the call taker he was inside “my athlete’s house,” and the shooting occurred outside next to the house, according to the call and incident report.

A 16-year-old, who Powers says lives on Ayers Road, was shot in the foot as he tried to run away when the gunshots began, deputies wrote in the initial report. The victim was transported to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brewer and Shalanda are facing criminal charges.

Joe Mixon and Brewer have been named in a civil lawsuit filed in August. The lawsuit states the weapon and bullets Brewer supposedly used were owned by Mixon and that Mixon provided them at his home.

“Lamonte Brewer aimed a loaded assault rifle at a minor, C.B., and fired a minimum of 11 rounds at C.B. while C.B. was on his own property. Joe Mixon was also in his own backyard with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of the shooting,” the lawsuit says.

Joe Mixon, Lamonte Brewer named in civil lawsuit over shooting near Mixon’s home

On the night of March 6, Shalonda told Joe there were people outside his home with guns, Powers said.

Powers said Joe Mixon was concerned for his life after being told armed people were outside his home and that he had received death threats.

Surveillance video obtained through a search warrant showed Joe walking in the backyard of his home with a gun, but he never fired any shots, according to Powers. Mixon is a legal gun owner and “did not commit a crime,” Powers explained.

It was Brewer, Powers said, who fired 10 to 11 shots at the teens playing Nerf Wars. Shalonda was later seen on the same video picking up shell casings in the yard, according to Powers.

However, the lawsuit against Joe Mixon and Brewer says, “It is utterly ridiculous, unbelievable, and it is unreasonable that Joe Mixon or anyone in Mixon’s home could have feared for their lives.”

Joe Mixon was never charged.

Brewer was indicted on March 16 on charges of felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice, Powers said. Shalonda Mixon was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, Powers said.

