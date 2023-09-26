Broadway star to perform at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital fundraiser event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a big fundraiser happening next month to benefit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The money raised will help kids’ mental health services. There is a new Cincinnati Children’s Hospital facility in College Hill aimed at serving patients with mental and behavioral health issues.

According to John Palinski, the director of corporate and community philanthropy at Children’s Hospital, those services are much needed and not always affordable.

“Not everyone knows that Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is the largest provider of pediatric, inpatient mental healthcare in the country,” says Director of Corporate and Community Philanthropy John Palinski, “That is not inexpensive, so supporting that work through events like Kaleidoscope is vital.”

Kaleidoscope is happening at the Aronoff Center on Oct. 7.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will perform a concert and entertain the crowd.

Palinski says all proceeds benefit mental and behavioral health services for kids right here in the Tri-State.

“Right now, we are laser-focused on prevention. One of the ways we talk about it is moving care upstream,” explains Palinski, “And what that means to us is training more pediatricians and practitioners to identify and screen for mental health and mental illness issues earlier. It means advancing research that will help us identify and to help them get the care early before they are in crisis.”

Palinski says he has seen firsthand how these services make a difference for their patients.

“I was given the opportunity to tour the new facility with a gentleman whose child had received services at College Hill,” Palinski adds, “And just to hear how well his son is doing now and then to see the beautiful environment kids and families in crisis will have the opportunity to benefit from here at College Hill it was very beautiful.”

