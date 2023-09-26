Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has identified an 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Winton Hills.
Jahmarae Whipple was killed around 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Craft Street near Winneste Avenue.
Cincinnati police say officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.
The victim died at the scene.
Lt. Cunningham says the incident started with a loud argument.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
