Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Winton Hills

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Previous coverage above

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has identified an 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Winton Hills.

Jahmarae Whipple was killed around 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Craft Street near Winneste Avenue.

Cincinnati police say officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

The victim died at the scene.

Lt. Cunningham says the incident started with a loud argument.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Hills, police say
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90

Latest News

Prosecutors say Desean Brown stabbed Nyteisha Lattimore to death in her Walnut Hills apartment...
Will accused killer of Cincinnati mother and toddler face death penalty? Judge decides Tuesday
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard celebrates a defensive stop on third down during...
Bengals defense shines in first win of season
A portion of one of Cincinnati’s most iconic buildings, Longworth Hall, may be changing hands,...
Popular Bengals tailgate to remain this season, even if building sold, official says
A Springfield Township dad was arrested after his non-verbal autistic son was found wandering...
Springfield Township father charged after autistic son found wandering neighborhood