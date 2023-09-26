Court rejects Darbi Boddy’s request to attend Lakota school board meetings during appeal

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An appeals court rejected Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy’s emergency request to attend board meetings while she tries to overturn a civil protection order requiring her to stay away from a fellow board member.

Her emergency motion to the Ohio Twelfth District Court of Appeals was denied because it did not follow normal court procedure, according to a copy of the order filed in the court record late Tuesday afternoon.

“....a stay or injunction sought in a civil matter must ordinarily be presented first to the trial court, not the court of appeals,” wrote the appeals court’s administrative judge, Robert Hendrickson.

That would be Butler County Common Pleas Court, where Magistrate Matthew Reed and Judge Greg Howard both signed the civil stalking protection order Isaac Adi against Boddy.

“During the arguments of counsel, it was stated that granting a protection order on behalf of Isaac Adi as to Darbi Boddy would disenfranchise Boddy’s constituents. The Court however finds that it was, and is, the behavior of Boddy that has disenfranchised her constituents. (Adi) has demonstrated, by a preponderance of the evidence, that (Boddy) knowingly engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused, and will continue to cause him mental distress,” Magistrate Reed wrote in his decision.

The protection order requires Boddy to stay 500 feet away from Adi at all times, including school board meetings, so she can no longer attend them in person.

Boddy’s lawyer filed a notice of appeal on her behalf last week.

If that appeal is not successful, this protection order could result in her removal from the school board.

The protection order remains in effect until Sept. 20, 2025, which is most of the rest of her term in office.

Boddy was elected in the fall of 2021 and began serving in January 2022. School board members in Ohio serve four-year terms.

Under current state law, public officials must be physically present at meetings to vote and be counted as part of a quorum.

School board members who miss meetings for 90 days and “each absence is found to be for reasons declared insufficient” by a two-thirds vote of the remaining board, can be removed and someone else could be appointed, according to Ohio Revised Code 3313.11 “Vacancy in board.”

The next school board meeting starts with public comment at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

It will be held at Lakota East Freshman School’s auditorium, 7630 Bethany Rd, Libery Township 45044.

Adi and Boddy campaigned together but he claimed in court records filed last month that he was under “mental distress” because their relationship “has deteriorated to the point that Ms. Boddy is “extremely aggressive toward me and has become very confrontational.”

The protection order was issued on Sept. 20 after a four-hour hearing on Sept. 15 where Adi testified his distress over all of this resulted in his hospitalization in July.

School Board Chairman Lynda O’Connor, School Board Member Julie Shaffer and Assistant Superintendent Stacy Maney all took the stand without being forced to via subpoena and gave sworn testimony on his behalf.

Boddy was the only one to testify in her defense.

If she violates the court order, she will be arrested, the county prosecutor and sheriff declared in a joint statement last week.

“There will be no preferred treatment no matter your elected position, if you violate a civil protection order, you will be arrested on site,” both said in a news release.

Violation of a protection order is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Anyone found guilty of violating a protection order in Ohio could be punished by being ordered to pay up to a $1,000 fine and serving up to six months in the county jail (180 days).

Boddy has been the subject of many controversies since she joined the school board in January 2022.

She was elected after campaigning on a platform opposing Critical Race Theory, which Lakota officials have repeatedly said is not in the schools. Boddy also is a staunch believer in and insists on parents’ rights.

While Boddy clearly has supporters, a recall effort has been underway to try to remove her from the school board for more than a year.

In the spring of 2022, she was censured by the school board after accidentally posting a link to a pornographic website while advocating for abstinence.

They also asked her to resign.

She refused and walked out of the meeting.

Then a school resource officer served Boddy with a letter notifying her that she was trespassing when she showed up, unannounced, at two schools in Liberty Township: Lakota East High School and Liberty Early Childhood School.

The letters warned her if she did it again, she would be formally charged.

She took several photos inside the schools while she was there, from civil rights timeline projects of students to messages that all are accepted in the building or classroom, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.

Some of the photos also show projects that appear to have a rainbow-colored theme.

Boddy claimed in a Facebook post that she did not sneak into the schools and the visits were not a secret.

More recently, Lakota’s former superintendent, Matt Miller, quit and blamed Boddy for being on a “crusade” that “destroyed my career.”

Boddy told FOX19 NOW in an interview at the time she felt Miller was not fit to be the superintendent. Allegations that originated from his ex-wife were investigated by the sheriff’s office last year.

Miller told a sheriff’s detective during an interview that he and his ex-wife engaged in consensual sexual encounters while they were married with other consenting adults, not minors, according to the investigative report and a copy of his interview transcript.

The report also states Miller said he and his ex-wife would “role play” and engage in “pillow talk” and, on one occasion, that included a discussion of “drugging, molesting and recording three juveniles but that was during a role-play/pillow talk session.”

The sheriff’s office announced a year ago this month they were closing that case as well after consulting prosecutors with no charges being filed.

Most of the school board publicly supported Miller during the investigation and a separate one the district paid for that also determined no laws were broken.

Still, Miller left early this year, writing in his January resignation letter to the school board that Boddy created “a nightmare” for him and his family, told “outright lies about him” and the rest of the board did not protect him from “her harassment which continues to this day.”

“Her crusade to force me to resign is direct retaliation for my efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts.”

