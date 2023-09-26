Disney Princess - The Concert returning to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ready to dress up as your favorite Disney Princess?

The concert is returning to the Taft Theater in Cincinnati on March 8, 2024.

It features 30 songs from Disney’s most popular princesses performed by Broadway stars.

This time, the concert will also feature songs from some of Disney’s most well-known heroes and villains.

Concert-goers are encouraged to dress up for the performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. disneyprincessconcert.com

