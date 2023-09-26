Heavy rain, storms possible on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rains and storms could interrupt the string of dry weather in the Tri-State on Wednesday.

The mostly dry September weather could turn out to be a problem if there are downpours or steady rain. Heavy rain could lead to more runoff than usual and slicker roads.

There’s a marginal threat of severe weather, while the chance of rain will vary throughout the day.

Wet weather could linger through Thursday.

Dry weather should return by the weekend and for Friday night high school football. Highs will return to the low 80s this weekend with partly cloud skies.

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday (FOX19 Now)

