Heavy rain and storms possible Wednesday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a pleasant day today with slowly increasing clouds and a high in the low 80s. You may notice the humidity slowly increasing as we set the stage for rain and storms possible tomorrow.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential that heavy rain and a few thunderstorms could cause some issues in the Tri-State. Because this month has been so dry, the heavy rain could lead to runoff. It also won’t take much rain on the roads to cause them to be very slick. The rain chances will be off-and-on much of the day. We have a marginal threat for severe weather although we think most storms will be sub-severe.

Rain and storm chances linger Thursday too. However, we think the threat for severe weather is over on Thursday.

Dry weather returns in time for the weekend and for Friday night football games. Highs return to the low 80s this weekend with partly cloudy skies.

