K-9 loses use of hind legs after suffering spinal injury during training, police say

K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.
K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.(Twin Lakes Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN LAKES, Wis. (Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Wisconsin may be without the use of his back legs after he suffered a spinal injury, according to officials.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Twin Lakes Police Department said K-9 officer Jaxx was in training when a disc herniated into his spinal cord, causing him to lose the mobility of his hind legs.

The department said veterinarians did not recommend surgery and said he could have a “guarded recovery.”

Originally, officers said they were told surgery was likely and Jaxx would have to stay at the hospital for at least two days. However, that was not the chosen course of action and an officer with the department came to pick the dog up.

Although he is back home, it’s not yet known whether Jaxx will regain mobility.

Officers said they are keeping their spirits up in the hopes of a full recovery.

