Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Kroger helping Sam Hubbard Foundation

Kroger helping Sam Hubbard Foundation
Kroger helping Sam Hubbard Foundation
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger held a meal-packing event Tuesday to help the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us how these events benefit people across the Tri-State.

Kroger held a meal-packing event Tuesday to help the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Hills, police say

Latest News

St. Bernard police and first responders arrive at a home to aid an 82-year-old woman after she...
Video shows police responding after 82-year-old woman shot on I-74
Prosecutors say Desean Brown stabbed Nyteisha Lattimore to death in her Walnut Hills apartment...
Accused killer of Nylo Lattimore, mother can face death penalty, judge says
Accused killer of Nylo Lattimore, mother can face death penalty, judge says
Accused killer of Nylo Lattimore, mother can face death penalty, judge says
Former Centerville officer Benjamin Bishop pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday...
Former officer pleads guilty after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, court documents say