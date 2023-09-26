Contests
Louisville’s Waverly Hills Haunted Sanatorium Haunted House to open Friday

Waverly Hills draws in thousands of visitors each year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WXIX) -Louisville’s famous haunted sanitorium is opening for the Halloween season this Friday.

Thousands of people visit the historical place every year to experience the former tuberculosis sanatorium’s paranormal activity.

Waverly Haunted Sanatorium, located at 4400 Paralee Dr, Louisville, KY, is now registered on the National Register of Historic Places. It is considered one of the country’s most “haunted” places.

According to the website, the haunted house will be open Friday and every Friday and Saturday through October.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and close at midnight. Everyone at the gate by midnight will get to go to the haunted house.

Tickets must be bought online.

