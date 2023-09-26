Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man accused of chasing and shooting at juveniles, court documents say

Matthew Kyle Whittington is accused of firing shots at a vehicle with four juveniles inside.
Matthew Kyle Whittington is accused of firing shots at a vehicle with four juveniles inside.(Clermont County Jail)
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is in jail accused of chasing a vehicle with four juveniles inside and firing shots at them, a criminal complaint says.

Matthew Kyle Whittington was indicted Tuesday on four counts of aggravated menacing and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies said they received a 911 call from a juvenile who said he and his friends were being chased by an unknown male who fired two shots at them.

The four juveniles were able to give a description to deputies who were able to locate them and stop both vehicles, the complaint said.

Court documents say Union Township police were dispatched to Ohio Pike in Union Township around 2 a.m. on Sept. 3

The male, identified as Whittington, admitted to Union Township police that he chased the juveniles as well as having a firearm in his vehicle, according to court documents.

The documents say deputies found the firearm and gave it to Union Township officers.

“Whittington was transported back to the Union Township Department where he was interviewed and subsequently admitted to firing two shots from his motor vehicle while pursuing the juveniles at the intersection of Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road and Wilfert Drive,” the criminal complaint said. “Whittington advised he held the firearm out of the driver’s window and fired the shots.”

The complaint says Whittington’s vehicle was searched and a shell casing was found that matched the bullets in his firearm.

Whittington is being held in the Clermont County jail on a $75,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Hills, police say

Latest News

Investigators issue wanted person alert for man accused in drug case
Investigators issue wanted person alert for man accused in drug case
There’s a chance of rain every day in the seven-day forecast, but chances for thunderstorms...
Heavy rain, storms possible on Wednesday
The new Cincinnati Children’s Hospital facility in College Hill aimed at serving patients with...
Broadway star to perform at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital fundraiser event
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children on...
Mother gets 6 years in prison for death of son who had recently been returned to her care