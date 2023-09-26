Man accused of chasing and shooting at juveniles, court documents say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is in jail accused of chasing a vehicle with four juveniles inside and firing shots at them, a criminal complaint says.

Matthew Kyle Whittington was indicted Tuesday on four counts of aggravated menacing and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies said they received a 911 call from a juvenile who said he and his friends were being chased by an unknown male who fired two shots at them.

The four juveniles were able to give a description to deputies who were able to locate them and stop both vehicles, the complaint said.

Court documents say Union Township police were dispatched to Ohio Pike in Union Township around 2 a.m. on Sept. 3

The male, identified as Whittington, admitted to Union Township police that he chased the juveniles as well as having a firearm in his vehicle, according to court documents.

The documents say deputies found the firearm and gave it to Union Township officers.

“Whittington was transported back to the Union Township Department where he was interviewed and subsequently admitted to firing two shots from his motor vehicle while pursuing the juveniles at the intersection of Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road and Wilfert Drive,” the criminal complaint said. “Whittington advised he held the firearm out of the driver’s window and fired the shots.”

The complaint says Whittington’s vehicle was searched and a shell casing was found that matched the bullets in his firearm.

Whittington is being held in the Clermont County jail on a $75,000 bond.

