Newly-restored Irish pub to officially open at The Banks this October

Red Leprechaun Irish Pub at The Banks
Red Leprechaun Irish Pub at The Banks(Game Day Communications)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new sports bar and restaurant will officially open its doors at The Banks this fall, and just in time for prime football season.

The Red Leprechaun Irish Pub, located between Taste of Belgium and E+O, will become patrons’ “new adopted home,” and a new top-spot to watch Cincinnati Bengals, Reds and FC Cincinnati games.

Founded in 1957, the bar was a local favorite in Malahide, Ireland, for 62 years until the owner was forced to shut down the business due to a condo development moving in.

After closing in 2019, Red Leprechaun saved its bar and stain glass window and put them into storage. Now, both of the decades-old artifacts are being put to good use in Downtown Cincinnati.

Irish pub at The Banks to feature authentic 66-year-old bar from Ireland

“On May 9th, 2022, this vintage piece of history was reborn and began its 57-day journey to Cincinnati, OH. The bar is being restored and refitted to withstand another generation of pub patrons at Red Leprechaun,” the business’ website said.

Currently, Red Leprechaun is only serving drinks while Chef Brian Duffy and Chef Kayla Robison, also known as the “Commander n’ Beef,” continue to craft the perfect food menu.

While the Irish pub is technically already open, its official grand opening is not until Friday, Oct. 6 starting at noon and ending at 2 a.m. the next day.

Similar to Tin Roof, Red Leprechaun will also have live music from various bands and a DJ on the weekends.

In addition, it will be a member of DORA.

