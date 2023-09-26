Video shows police responding after 82-year-old woman shot on I-74

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Bodycam video of police and emergency personnel helping an 82-year-old shooting victim was released on Tuesday.

The woman was shot three times in a drive-by on Sept. 17 while traveling on I-74. The woman was able to drive her daughter’s home in St. Bernard after the attack and get help.

In the video recording, officers and EMTs can be seen arriving at the home to treat the woman and take her to the hospital.

The video showed police preserving her car as evidence for the Cincinnati Police Department, which later took over the investigation. First responders, shocked at the woman’s ability to stay calm, discussed how she was able to get to her daughter’s home despite being shot.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and asked anyone with information to call the Cincinnati Police Department or the St. Bernard Police Department.

